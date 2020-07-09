TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.39

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.39 and last traded at $149.37, with a volume of 39260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cfra decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,059 shares of company stock valued at $43,049,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

