HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $54.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

