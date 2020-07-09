Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $138,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.