Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $54.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

