Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.34% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAK opened at $53.58 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $75.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

