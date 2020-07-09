Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

