Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 1,545 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 158,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Southern by 5,946.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.