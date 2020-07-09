Clarius Group LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,026,000 after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Southern by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

NYSE SO opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

