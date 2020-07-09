Morgan Stanley Buys 12,673 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

