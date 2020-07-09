Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $74.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.