Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 733.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,031,000.

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

