Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2,711.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 308,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,247,000 after buying an additional 118,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,925 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXT opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $74.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

