Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,825 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

