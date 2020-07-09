Invesco Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 820,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

