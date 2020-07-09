Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $89,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in SYSCO Co.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in SYSCO Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Southern Co
DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Southern Co
Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 1,545 Shares of Southern Co
Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 1,545 Shares of Southern Co
Clarius Group LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Southern Co
Clarius Group LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Southern Co
Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Southern Co
Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Southern Co
Morgan Stanley Buys 12,673 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF
Morgan Stanley Buys 12,673 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report