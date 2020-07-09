Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $89,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

