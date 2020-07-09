Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 758 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

