12,918 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

