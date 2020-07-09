HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 153,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.