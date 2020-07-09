State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 453,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

