APG Asset Management N.V. Has $21.90 Million Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of SON stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

