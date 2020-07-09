Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $52.83 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

