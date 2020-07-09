Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases Shares of 3,863 Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 291,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 289,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.28 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

