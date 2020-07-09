Private Trust Co. NA Has $629,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $13,970,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

C stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.