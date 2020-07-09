Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,555 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.43% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

FMHI stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

