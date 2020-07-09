Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $442,000 Stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $541.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

