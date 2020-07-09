HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

