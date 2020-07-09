Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

