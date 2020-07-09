Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.