AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,090 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $104.76.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.