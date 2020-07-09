HighTower Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NYSE:SON opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

