TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

