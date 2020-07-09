Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,004 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,982 shares of company stock worth $376,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE PEG opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

