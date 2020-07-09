Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,004 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,982 shares of company stock worth $376,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE PEG opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 54,458 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 54,458 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd
Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 430 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 430 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report