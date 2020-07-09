State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 54,458 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,458 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,595,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,255 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,982 shares of company stock valued at $376,523. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

