Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 430 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

