State Street Corp Has $545.54 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $545,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,856 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

