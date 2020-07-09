iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $118,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

