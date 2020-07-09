Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $110,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,622,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

APO stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

