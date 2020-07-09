Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $94.51 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $94,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.