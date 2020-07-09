Axa Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,794 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,025,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

