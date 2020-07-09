Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,070,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Latest News

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 54,458 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 430 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc
