Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,070,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

