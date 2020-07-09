Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,701 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

