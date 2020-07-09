iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

