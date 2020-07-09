Ellevest Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Masco by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.