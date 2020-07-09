JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

