Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.