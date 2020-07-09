APG Asset Management N.V. Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,643 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Welltower worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Welltower by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,191,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

