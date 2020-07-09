Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirby by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

