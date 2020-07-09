Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franklin Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.