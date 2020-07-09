Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,370,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $160,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

