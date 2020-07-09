Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 219.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 141,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $663,000.

BATS JPHY opened at $49.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86.

